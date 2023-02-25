ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.02-$4.26 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ONE Gas also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.02-4.26 EPS.

ONE Gas Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE OGS traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.05. 486,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,490. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $68.86 and a 12 month high of $92.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.78.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $818.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.57%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OGS. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.83.

Insider Activity at ONE Gas

In related news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 1,000 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $76,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,741.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Gas

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Legacy Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

