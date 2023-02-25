One Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Micron Technology by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,314,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,611,000 after buying an additional 16,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Micron Technology by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Argus lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

Micron Technology Trading Down 1.0 %

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at $15,454,198.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,360,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,190 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MU stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.18. The company had a trading volume of 9,867,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,956,266. The firm has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.34. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $94.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.15 and a 200 day moving average of $56.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 8.35%.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.