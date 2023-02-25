One Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $231,000 in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in CF Industries by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CF traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,260,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.37. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.29 and a 12-month high of $119.60.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.38.

CF Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Articles

