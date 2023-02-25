One Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,100 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,825 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 11,555 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Illumina by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,836 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total value of $102,290.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at $7,909,471.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total value of $102,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,909,471.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,434 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Illumina Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Illumina from $285.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.55.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $5.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $196.59. The company had a trading volume of 991,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,028. The company has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.13. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $371.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $204.24 and its 200 day moving average is $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Further Reading

