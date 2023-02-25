One Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 16,319 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $534,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.21. The company had a trading volume of 27,046,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,161,204. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $45.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.45 and its 200-day moving average is $34.46. The company has a market capitalization of $273.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

