One Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,866,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,086,135. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $111.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.85 and its 200-day moving average is $98.31.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

