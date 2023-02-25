One Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Altria Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in Altria Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in Altria Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 46,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MO traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.17. 5,704,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,062,411. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.21.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 283.14%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 117.87%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

See Also

