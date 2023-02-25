Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Opthea Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPT opened at $5.04 on Friday. Opthea has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Opthea

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Opthea stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,604,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,020 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.64% of Opthea worth $10,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opthea Company Profile

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

