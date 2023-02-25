Orbit Chain Price Reaches $0.12 (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Orbit Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000515 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $75.43 million and approximately $846,374.32 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Orbit Chain has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.13 or 0.00427883 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000105 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,570.34 or 0.28360353 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000174 BTC.

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain was first traded on June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 952,770,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 631,431,545 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain.

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

