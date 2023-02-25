Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA) Trading Down 4.5%

Orcadian Energy Plc (LON:ORCA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.13). 32,431 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 48,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11 ($0.13).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Orcadian Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.60. The stock has a market cap of £7.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 13.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 23.80.

Orcadian Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas development company in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in UKCS Seaward Licences P2244, which contains the Pilot and Harbour heavy oil discoveries; P2320, consist of Blakeney, Feugh, Dandy & Crinan discoveries; and P2482, which include the Elke and Narwhal discoveries.

