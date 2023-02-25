Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital began coverage on Orchestra BioMed in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Orchestra BioMed Price Performance

Orchestra BioMed stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 23,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,287. Orchestra BioMed has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $13.80.

Orchestra BioMed Company Profile

Orchestra BioMed Inc is a biomedical company accelerating high-impact technologies to patients. The company’s flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy(TM)for the treatment of hypertension and Virtue(R) Sirolimus AngioInfusion(TM) Balloon for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.

