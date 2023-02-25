O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $555,202,000 after acquiring an additional 371,324 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,155,795,000 after acquiring an additional 178,046 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $86,446,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 961.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 112,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,289,000 after acquiring an additional 102,207 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $831.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $824.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $785.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $873.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ORLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $859.60.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,550.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.00, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,550.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.