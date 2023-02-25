OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Acquired by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 1.03% of OSI Systems worth $12,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OSIS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in OSI Systems by 15.9% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $1,857,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,441,523.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $43,620.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,045.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $1,857,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,441,523.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,094 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,365. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ OSIS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.01. The company had a trading volume of 75,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.43. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.31 and a 1-year high of $103.17. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.18 and a 200-day moving average of $84.85.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

OSI Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.