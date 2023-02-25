Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:OR traded up C$0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$17.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,290,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of C$3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.10, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.70. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$11.90 and a 12-month high of C$18.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$17.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.52.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sean Roosen sold 28,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.72, for a total value of C$473,176.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 561,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,390,687.68. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,070 shares of company stock worth $615,592. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.33.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

