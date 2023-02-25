Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.
Osisko Gold Royalties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years. Osisko Gold Royalties has a dividend payout ratio of 35.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Osisko Gold Royalties to earn $0.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.
NYSE:OR traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.96. The stock had a trading volume of 871,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,768. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day moving average is $11.56. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $14.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 0.77.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TD Securities increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th.
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquisition, mining, and exploration of precious metals, streams, and other royalties. It holds interests in the Canadian Malartic mine. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.
