Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Osisko Gold Royalties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years. Osisko Gold Royalties has a dividend payout ratio of 35.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Osisko Gold Royalties to earn $0.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

NYSE:OR traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.96. The stock had a trading volume of 871,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,768. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day moving average is $11.56. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $14.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Osisko Gold Royalties

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,270,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,837,000 after purchasing an additional 669,599 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,446,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,263,000 after purchasing an additional 29,825 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter worth $21,208,000. Amundi increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,669,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,092,000 after buying an additional 40,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,024,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,362,000 after buying an additional 82,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TD Securities increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquisition, mining, and exploration of precious metals, streams, and other royalties. It holds interests in the Canadian Malartic mine. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.