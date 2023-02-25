Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Announces Earnings Results

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $404.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Overstock.com Price Performance

OSTK stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. Overstock.com has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $59.46. The firm has a market cap of $907.94 million, a P/E ratio of -24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 3.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OSTK shares. StockNews.com downgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Overstock.com from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Overstock.com from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Overstock.com

In other Overstock.com news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $49,364.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 557,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,516,000 after buying an additional 115,545 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 37,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

