Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Plans $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Owl Rock Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Owl Rock Capital has a payout ratio of 84.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Owl Rock Capital to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.1%.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Owl Rock Capital Stock Performance

NYSE ORCC opened at $13.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.97. Owl Rock Capital has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average of $12.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owl Rock Capital

ORCC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 791.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 42.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.