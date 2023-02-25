Pacific Assets Trust (LON:PAC) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $360.49

Pacific Assets Trust plc (LON:PAC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 360.49 ($4.34) and traded as high as GBX 373 ($4.49). Pacific Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 372 ($4.48), with a volume of 151,902 shares changing hands.

Pacific Assets Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 361.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 352.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £446.34 million, a PE ratio of 2,635.71 and a beta of 0.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sian Hansen purchased 1,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 352 ($4.24) per share, for a total transaction of £6,944.96 ($8,363.39). Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Assets Trust

Pacific Assets Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is managed by First State Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

