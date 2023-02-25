Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 778,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,656 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.82% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $24,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPBI. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,915,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8.8% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the third quarter worth $3,634,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 166,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,200,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PPBI. StockNews.com cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 102,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $3,239,255.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,629,291.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 19,000 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $634,220.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,133,243.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 102,638 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $3,239,255.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,482 shares in the company, valued at $11,629,291.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPBI stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,288. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $38.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.47.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $238.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.25 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 33.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

