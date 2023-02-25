Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Announces $1.25 Quarterly Dividend

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%.

Packaging Co. of America has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Packaging Co. of America has a dividend payout ratio of 54.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Packaging Co. of America to earn $9.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.2%.

Shares of PKG opened at $137.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.88. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $110.56 and a 12-month high of $168.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 7.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PKG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.88.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

