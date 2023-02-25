Padraic L. Spence Sells 21,767 Shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Stock

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) Director Padraic L. Spence sold 21,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $95,339.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,217,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,711,331.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Zevia PBC Stock Down 10.5 %

ZVIA stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.76. 223,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,727. The company has a market cap of $258.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.32. Zevia PBC has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $7.06.

Get Zevia PBC alerts:

Institutional Trading of Zevia PBC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZVIA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,250,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 288,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zevia PBC Company Profile

ZVIA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $3.75 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Zevia PBC from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Zevia PBC from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

(Get Rating)

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.