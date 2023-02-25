PAID (NASDAQ:PAYD) Trading 8.8% Higher

Shares of PAID, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYD – Get Rating) traded up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.77 and last traded at $1.75. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

PAID Stock Up 8.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88.

About PAID

Paid, Inc provides an all-in-one e-Commerce as a service platform to businesses spanning multiple industries. It combines an intuitive website builder & e-Commerce store with a proprietary shipping AI engine and payments processing through one platform. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Services, Shipping Calculator Services, Brewery Management Software, Merchant Processing Services, and Shipping Coordination and Label Generation Services.

