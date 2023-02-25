Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 536.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,413,942 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $231,590,000 after buying an additional 1,191,688 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 199.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 115,539 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $18,924,000 after buying an additional 76,913 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 213.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,642 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 7,068 shares during the period. Finally, Styrax Capital LP grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Styrax Capital LP now owns 180,465 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,558,000 after buying an additional 60,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total transaction of $344,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,916,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $469,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,938,879.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total value of $344,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,916,245.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,764 shares of company stock worth $39,940,935 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.77.

Shares of PANW opened at $186.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,545.07, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.42. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

