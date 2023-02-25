Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $195.00 to $220.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $234.77.
Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ PANW opened at $186.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,545.07, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.42. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $213.63.
Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Emfo LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.