Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $195.00 to $220.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $234.77.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ PANW opened at $186.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,545.07, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.42. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $213.63.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares in the company, valued at $329,162,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares in the company, valued at $329,162,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total value of $344,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,916,245.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,764 shares of company stock valued at $39,940,935. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Emfo LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

