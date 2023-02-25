Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Jon Christianson Sells 4,000 Shares

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 82,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Palomar Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of PLMR opened at $61.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.02. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $95.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 0.10.
Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $83.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.32 million. Palomar had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Palomar by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 6.6% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Palomar by 7,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Palomar by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.
