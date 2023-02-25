Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $375.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Pan American Silver Stock Down 2.4 %

PAAS stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.46. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $30.56.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently -24.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pan American Silver by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Pan American Silver by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pan American Silver by 94,294.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,309,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $576,955,000 after purchasing an additional 35,271,958 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,243,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

PAAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Pan American Silver to C$32.50 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.30.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

