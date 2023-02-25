Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $375.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.46. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $30.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -24.54%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 94,294.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,309,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $576,955,000 after purchasing an additional 35,271,958 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $7,243,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $1,283,000. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PAAS. TD Securities cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Pan American Silver to C$32.50 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.30.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

