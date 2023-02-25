Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 831,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.35% of Papa John’s International worth $58,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,925,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,876,000 after acquiring an additional 203,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,116,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,547,000 after acquiring an additional 16,767 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 20.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,031,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,149,000 after acquiring an additional 176,801 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 646,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,272,000 after acquiring an additional 28,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 20.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 624,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,130,000 after acquiring an additional 104,139 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Papa John’s International Trading Down 1.2 %

PZZA stock opened at $85.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.28. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $111.49. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $526.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 89.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PZZA. UBS Group cut their price target on Papa John’s International to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stephens upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.69.

Papa John’s International Profile

(Get Rating)

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Further Reading

