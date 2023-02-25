Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT) Shares Up 2.9%

Shares of Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT – Get Rating) shot up 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.07 and last traded at C$1.07. 5,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 73,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.04.

A number of brokerages have commented on PKT. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Parkit Enterprise from C$1.10 to C$1.15 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Parkit Enterprise from C$1.30 to C$1.10 in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.98. The company has a market cap of C$251.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.43 and a beta of 1.65.

Parkit Enterprise Inc is a real estate investment firm specializing in acquisition and operation of income-producing parking facilities. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. Parkit Enterprise Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

