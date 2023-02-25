PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Mass Ave Global Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Mass Ave Global Inc. lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 604.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,749 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 8.1% of Mass Ave Global Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mass Ave Global Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $32,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of PayPal by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on PayPal to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,317,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,799,106. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $122.92. The company has a market cap of $83.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

