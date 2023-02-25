PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.33.

PDC Energy Trading Up 2.4 %

PDC Energy stock opened at $67.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.59. PDC Energy has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.52.

PDC Energy Cuts Dividend

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.17. PDC Energy had a net margin of 46.24% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 7.57%.

Insider Activity at PDC Energy

In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $75,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,179.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $75,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,179.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $134,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,228 shares in the company, valued at $36,775,134.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock worth $1,569,585. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PDC Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 2,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 459 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

