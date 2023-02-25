PDT Partners LLC Acquires 2,520 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,562 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 208.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $2,473,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 674,317 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,880,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 129.2% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 86,508 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,531,000 after purchasing an additional 48,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 59,040 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.55.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $143.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $125.36 and a 1-year high of $169.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.29 and a 200-day moving average of $149.31.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total value of $155,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,187,081.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 2,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $421,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total transaction of $155,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,187,081.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,735,241 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

See Also

