PDT Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 12,631 Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 32.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 9.8% during the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 70.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HLI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.60.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $94.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.10. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.18 and a 12-month high of $104.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $456.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.81 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 56.23%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

