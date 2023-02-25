PDT Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 64,149 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 64,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 71,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 249,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 186,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Michael L. Jones sold 8,600 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $111,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,685.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $34,031.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 133,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,364.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Jones sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $111,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,685.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 214,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,585. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.6 %

A number of research firms recently commented on BCRX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.11.

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $9.10 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $18.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average is $12.24.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $79.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.18 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

Further Reading

