PDT Partners LLC Buys Shares of 11,544 Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Albany International by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,948,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $417,218,000 after purchasing an additional 51,597 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Albany International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,444,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,431,000 after acquiring an additional 30,652 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Albany International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,151,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,080,000 after acquiring an additional 29,943 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Albany International by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Albany International by 6.4% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 760,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,906,000 after purchasing an additional 45,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $101.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Albany International Corp. has a 12-month low of $75.24 and a 12-month high of $115.39. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Albany International from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

