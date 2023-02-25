PDT Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,548 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,836,000 after acquiring an additional 748,332 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,775,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $32,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.4% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRWD opened at $117.28 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $242.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.65 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wedbush started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.68.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at $423,683. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $822,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,186,082.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

