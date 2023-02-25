PDT Partners LLC Cuts Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,548 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.0% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $117.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $242.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.65 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $234.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $237.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 35,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,543,562.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.