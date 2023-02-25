PDT Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,767 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.23% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 11.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 12.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 145.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SPWH. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse to $13.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse to $10.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Price Performance

Shares of SPWH opened at $9.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.29. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $12.28. The stock has a market cap of $346.81 million, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $359.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sportsman’s Warehouse

In related news, CEO Jon Barker sold 14,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $133,169.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 643,315 shares in the company, valued at $6,047,161. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear.

