PDT Partners LLC Has $928,000 Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ossiam raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2,449.9% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 13,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 23,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,429,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 19.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 92.6% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $450.14.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 1.2 %

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at $71,878.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total transaction of $1,159,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,886.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,169. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $421.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $417.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $426.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.92 and a 1-year high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $504.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.88 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 41.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.42%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Articles

