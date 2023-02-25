PDT Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,812 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRDM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Iridium Communications by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the third quarter worth $200,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $61.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.16. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.88 and a fifty-two week high of $65.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 883.13 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.32.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iridium Communications

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 100,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $6,285,643.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,450,048.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 100,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $6,285,643.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,450,048.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 22,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total transaction of $1,218,111.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 604,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,813,435.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 172,172 shares of company stock valued at $10,407,032. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iridium Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

Featured Articles

