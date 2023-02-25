PDT Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,046,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,112 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 269.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 641,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,862,000 after buying an additional 468,354 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 956,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,575,000 after buying an additional 452,476 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,685,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,413,000 after acquiring an additional 382,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,818,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,409,000 after acquiring an additional 361,555 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on FOCS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James downgraded Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer downgraded Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

FOCS stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.91 and a 200-day moving average of $39.22. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.27 and a fifty-two week high of $52.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $547.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

