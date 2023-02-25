PDT Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 12,631 Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLI. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 2.4% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,625,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,304,000 after acquiring an additional 37,684 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,437,000 after purchasing an additional 21,946 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 8.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 774,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,007,000 after buying an additional 58,369 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 4.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 571,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,873,000 after buying an additional 25,512 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 27.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 539,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after acquiring an additional 115,602 shares during the last quarter. 70.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

Shares of HLI stock opened at $94.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.10. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $74.18 and a one year high of $104.47.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $456.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.81 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 14.15%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 56.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on HLI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

(Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.