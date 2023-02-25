PDT Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 6,438 Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagen in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 80.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Seagen in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagen by 1,615.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $161.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.71. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.43 and a 1-year high of $183.00.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. Seagen’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $144,094.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,475 shares in the company, valued at $7,463,164.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $6,391,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,949,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $144,094.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,475 shares in the company, valued at $7,463,164.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,461 shares of company stock worth $12,492,991 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Seagen from $174.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Seagen from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Seagen from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Seagen from $135.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.82.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

