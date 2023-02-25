PDT Partners LLC Raises Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,562 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3,731.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,503,000 after purchasing an additional 303,256 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,572,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $157,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,259,246. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Iannone sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $279,439.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,503,326.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $157,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,259,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,735,241. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JAZZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.55.

JAZZ opened at $143.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.16. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $125.36 and a 52 week high of $169.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.29 and a 200-day moving average of $149.31.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.