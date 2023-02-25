PDT Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,929 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Samsara were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Samsara by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Samsara by 13.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 61.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $404,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 593,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,429.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 35,226 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $438,211.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,076.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $404,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 593,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,429.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,313,101 shares of company stock worth $17,269,126. 81.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Samsara Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $16.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.76. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Samsara had a negative net margin of 75.47% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.64 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on IOT shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Samsara from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Samsara to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Samsara to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.89.

Samsara Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

