PDT Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,883 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Keros Therapeutics worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 17.6% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Keros Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:KROS opened at $53.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.89. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $68.29.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

