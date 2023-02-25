PDT Partners LLC Sells 13,627 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,627 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Renasant were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RNST. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Renasant by 274.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 279.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 327.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNST stock opened at $36.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.97 and its 200-day moving average is $36.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Renasant Co. has a 52 week low of $27.61 and a 52 week high of $41.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Renasant had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $198.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RNST. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Renasant from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stephens upped their price objective on Renasant from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Renasant from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Renasant from $39.00 to $37.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

