PDT Partners LLC Sells 24,649 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,649 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 29.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Warner Music Group in the second quarter worth $204,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Atlantic Securities raised Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays cut Warner Music Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Warner Music Group Stock Down 2.2 %

In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $510,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 399,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,589,574.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $510,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,589,574.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 379,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,138,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,796,850. Company insiders own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

WMG opened at $32.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.55. Warner Music Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 244.53% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.82%.

About Warner Music Group

(Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.