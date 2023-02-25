PDT Partners LLC Sells 24,883 Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,883 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Keros Therapeutics worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 19.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,599,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,465,000 after purchasing an additional 591,959 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,374,000 after buying an additional 307,105 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,506,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 2,573.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 136,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 19.2% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 658,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,790,000 after acquiring an additional 106,047 shares in the last quarter. 64.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Performance

KROS opened at $53.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.89. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $68.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Keros Therapeutics

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KROS shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

