PDT Partners LLC Sells 5,753 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

PDT Partners LLC cut its stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,753 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 43.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 362.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Denali Therapeutics

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.69, for a total value of $83,573.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,500 shares in the company, valued at $5,035,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Denali Therapeutics news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 5,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $144,483.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,213,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,592,820.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.69, for a total transaction of $83,573.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,035,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,020 shares of company stock worth $2,689,975. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Denali Therapeutics Stock Down 3.2 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DNLI. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.44.

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $25.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.06. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $39.43. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.37.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

